Shamima Begum and 65 other IS-linked Britons detained in Syria face uncertain future

2024-12-12 11:00:04 - From: The Guardian

US voices concern over continuing offensive by Turkish-backed rebel groups against Kurdish groups guarding prisons and camps

Shamima Begum and the other 65 Islamic State-linked Britons detained in prisons and camps in north-east Syria face an uncertain future as Turkish-backed rebel groups continue an offensive against the Kurdish groups who guard them.

While the Assad regime has collapsed after the fall of Damascus, Turkey has sought to exploit the instability across Syria by attacking Kurdish forces who have been aligned with the US and UK in the fight against IS for a decade.

