Protests in Maysan demanding reforms and fighting corruption

2019/11/16 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - MAYSAN
Citizens of Maysan Province, Iraq protested on Friday to demand reforms and fighting corruption.The protests started after Friday's prayer from al-Hussien neighborhood until the headquarter of Maysan province where other cities of the province also had protests, said INA reporter.The main demands were to fight corruption and making reforms in order to provide job opportunities for people.
