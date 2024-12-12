Iraq News Now

Syrian whose selfie with Merkel went viral wants to stay in Germany

2024-12-12 15:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Almost a decade ago, a Syrian refugee's selfie with Germany's then chancellor Angela Merkel went viral. Today, Anas Modamani has a job, a German passport and a fiancee and no plans to return to his war-ravaged country.

While right-wing politicians in Europe have been quick to demand that Syrians "go home" after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, Modamani's story typifies how many have put down roots in their host countries.

