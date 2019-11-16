Home › Baghdad Post › Demonstrators control first, second checkpoint of Al-Senak Bridge

2019/11/16 | 13:55



A security source confirmed on Saturday that the demonstrators took control of the first and second checkpoints of Al-Senak Bridge in central Baghdad."The demonstrators took control of the first and second barrier of the bridge Alsink, after the withdrawal of anti-riot forces from it, "the source said in a press statement. "The demonstrators have cleaned the streets, and appealed to the owners of shops near the square to reopen their shops," the source added.







