Car explosion leaves 4 killed, 20 injured in Baghdad Tahrir Square

2019/11/16 | 15:05
The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, on Saturday, 4 people were killed and 20 others injured in a car explosion near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.The security media cell said that "the explosion was a bomb under a vehicle near Tahrir Square in Baghdad.""The security forces are investigating the circumstances of the incident," the statement added.



