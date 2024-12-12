Many in Israel-occupied Golan want peace, return to Syrian control

2024-12-12 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

With the overthrow of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, many in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights say they want peace with Israel and a return to Syrian control.

Kamil Khater, a barber in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams, said: "We, the Syrians... want peace with everyone, including Israel."

But once the transition in Damascus is complete, he said, they want Golan to "return to the homeland, Syria".

Israel conquered most of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed those areas in 1981, in a move only the United States has recognised.