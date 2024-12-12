Loyal no more: Syrians turn from once-omnipotent Baath party

2024-12-12 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Maher Semsmieh turned in his rifle on Thursday at an office of Syria's Baath party, more than 60 years after its oppressive rule in Syria began, and days after it ended.

"We are no longer Baathists," Semsmieh, 43, said with a smile of relief, four days after Islamist-led rebels toppled the Baathist government of president Bashar al-Assad.

"We were obliged to belong to Baath because, for them, if you weren't with them you were against them," Semsmieh said.