'Kurdish leaders' warnings went unheeded for years and years'

2024-12-13 02:00:04 - From: France 24

Since the fall of Assad, western capitals have been voicing concern about the risk of ISIS militants exploiting the political vacuum in Syria. Thousands of former militants are currently being detained in prisons and camps controlled by the Kurds. We speak to Matt Broomfield, co-founder of the Rojava Information Centre. He says that for years Kurdish leaders' calls to Western nations for the repatriation of jihadists went unheeded and now their warnings have come to fruition.