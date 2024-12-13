Syrian rebels seize vast haul of banned drug captagon, country’s largest export

2024-12-13 09:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Drug dwarfed all legal exports put together, with Assad’s brother widely believed to be power behind lucrative trade

The dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime has thrown light into the dark corners of his rule, including the industrial-scale export of the banned drug captagon.

Victorious Islamist-led fighters have seized military bases and distribution hubs for the amphetamine-type stimulant, which has flooded the hidden market across the Middle East.

