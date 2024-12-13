Israeli soldiers denied entry into Australia following war crimes visa questions

Israeli soldiers denied entry into Australia following war crimes visa questions Elis Gjevori Fri, 12/13/2024 - 09:17

Two Israeli soldiers have been unable to travel to Australia after being asked to complete an extensive 13-page form, typically required for military personnel involved in war, according to the Israeli newspaper Ynet.

The siblings, Omer Berger, 24, and Ella Berger, 22, along with four other family members, applied for visas two months ago.

While the rest of the family received quick approval, Omer and Ella were told to complete the lengthy document.

The form included questions about their involvement in physical or psychological abuse, their roles as guards or officials in detention facilities, and whether they had participated in war crimes or genocide.

This follows a November ruling from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity over atrocities committed since 7 October last year.

Ella, who had been granted a week’s leave from her military duties, decided to return to Israel after the delays, while Omer, a reservist, remains in Thailand, awaiting a resolution.

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs insisted that no special treatment was given to Israeli citizens amid the ongoing conflict.

A spokesperson explained that the additional paperwork is a routine procedure, sometimes requested for individual applications, and highlighted that 11,000 Israeli visas had been approved over the past year.

Despite providing the requested extensive documentation, Israeli soldiers Omer and Ella Berger received no response from authorities before their scheduled departure.

Aaron Berger, a family representative, strongly criticised the delays, suggesting they reflected Australia’s increasingly antagonistic approach towards Israel amidst its ongoing war in Gaza. “Why are we subjecting friendly allies to war crimes investigations?” he said.

Increased scrutiny on Israeli politicians and military

The incident follows a similar case involving the former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was denied a visa in November over fears of "incitement".

The Australian Department of Home Affairs told the former Israeli justice minister on Thursday that she had been denied a visa to travel to the country under the Migration Act.

The act allows the government to deny entry to individuals likely to "vilify Australians" or "incite discord" within the local community.

Speaking to Israeli media, Shaked claimed that her ban was due to her vocal opposition to a Palestinian state.

Shaked was forced to cancel her planned appearance at a conference held by an Australian Jewish group.

In response, she condemned the Australian government’s position, claiming it had taken an “anti-Israeli and extreme pro-Palestinian stance,” while accusing it of harbouring elements of antisemitism.

“These are dark days for Australian democracy,” Shaked said. “They have chosen to stand on the wrong side of history.”





