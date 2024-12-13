Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › President Barzani congratulates France’s new PM, emphasizes stronger relations

President Barzani congratulates France’s new PM, emphasizes stronger relations

President Barzani congratulates France’s new PM, emphasizes stronger relations
President Barzani congratulates France’s new PM, emphasizes stronger relations
2024-12-13 17:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President,Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated France's newly appointed Prime Minister, FrancoisBayrou, on assuming his position.

In a post on X, Barzani wrote, "On behalf of theKurdistan Region, I congratulate Mr. François Bayrou on being entrusted byPresident Macron to form the new French government. I wish him success in hisnew responsibilities."

"I believe the historical relations between ourcountries will continue to grow and develop. I reaffirm the Kurdistan Region'scommitment to enhancing cooperation between us in all fields to serve ourshared goals," he added.

Continue following on Shafaq News