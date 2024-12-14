Handicap International reviews Disability Legislation in Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-12-14 04:30:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Handicap International (HI) has published a positioning paper on the recent disability legislation in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) (Law No. 8 of 2021). The paper was developed by HI's local partner, Sheyaw NGO, as part of the "Promoting Effective and Active Civic Engagement among persons with disabilities in Iraq (PEACE)" project. […]

