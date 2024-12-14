Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration

Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration

Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration
Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration
2024-12-14 09:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Jordan will host US, EU, Turkish and Arab diplomats on Saturday for high-level talks on Syria, a day after celebrations in Damascus and nationwide rejoicing at the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

Syrians celebrated the day they called the "Friday of victory" with fireworks heralding the fall of the Assad dynasty.

More than half a century of brutal rule by his clan came to a sudden end on Sunday, after a lightning rebel offensive swept across the country and took the capital.

Continue following on Al monitor