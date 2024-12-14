Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration

2024-12-14 09:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Jordan will host US, EU, Turkish and Arab diplomats on Saturday for high-level talks on Syria, a day after celebrations in Damascus and nationwide rejoicing at the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

Syrians celebrated the day they called the "Friday of victory" with fireworks heralding the fall of the Assad dynasty.

More than half a century of brutal rule by his clan came to a sudden end on Sunday, after a lightning rebel offensive swept across the country and took the capital.