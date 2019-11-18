Ex-chief of parliament's integrity committee faces corruption charges

2019/11/18 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Karkh investigation court for integrity issues
issued an arrest warrant and a travel ban against MP Talal al-Zobaie on corruption
charges, and ordered freezing his assets.Zobaie previously served as chairman of the
Integrity Committee in the previous session of the Iraqi parliament.Iraq, one of the world's largest oil
reserves, ranked 169 out of 180 in Transparency International's Corruption
Perceptions Index.
