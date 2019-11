Ex-chief of parliament's integrity committee faces corruption charges

2019/11/18 | 14:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Karkh investigation court for integrity issuesissued an arrest warrant and a travel ban against MP Talal al-Zobaie on corruptioncharges, and ordered freezing his assets.Zobaie previously served as chairman of theIntegrity Committee in the previous session of the Iraqi parliament.Iraq, one of the world's largest oilreserves, ranked 169 out of 180 in Transparency International's CorruptionPerceptions Index.