Ex-chief of parliament's integrity committee faces corruption charges
2019/11/18 | 14:15
The Karkh investigation court for integrity issues

issued an arrest warrant and a travel ban against MP Talal al-Zobaie on corruption

charges, and ordered freezing his assets.Zobaie previously served as chairman of the

Integrity Committee in the previous session of the Iraqi parliament.Iraq, one of the world's largest oil

reserves, ranked 169 out of 180 in Transparency International's Corruption

Perceptions Index.



