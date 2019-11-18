Home › Baghdad Post › Washington condemns Iran for using 'lethal force' against protesters

Washington condemns Iran for using 'lethal force' against protesters

2019/11/18 | 14:50



The White House on Sunday



condemned protest-hit Iran for using "lethal force" against



demonstrators during unrest that left two dead -- a civilian and a policeman --



and saw authorities arrest dozens and restrict internet access."The United States supports the Iranian people



in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead



them," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement."We condemn the lethal force and severe communications



restrictions used against demonstrators."The unrest erupted on Friday,



hours after it was announced that the price of gas would rise to 15,000 rials



per liter (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 liters, and to 30,000



rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.It is a rise many consumers can



ill afford, given that Iran's economy has been battered since May of last year,



when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear



agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.Access to the internet was



restricted a day after the demonstrations broke out.A policeman was shot in a clash



with "rioters" in the western city of Kermanhshah on Saturday and



died the following day, provincial police chief Ali Akbar Javidan said,



according to IRNA state news agency.Several people were also wounded



and dozens arrested in the demonstrations that saw motorists block highways and



others torch public property.Some of the worst violence seen so



far was in the central city of Sirjan, where acting governor Mohammad



Mahmoudabadi said a civilian was killed and fuel stations were among the public



property attacked and damaged. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The White House on Sundaycondemned protest-hit Iran for using "lethal force" againstdemonstrators during unrest that left two dead -- a civilian and a policeman --and saw authorities arrest dozens and restrict internet access."The United States supports the Iranian peoplein their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to leadthem," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement."We condemn the lethal force and severe communicationsrestrictions used against demonstrators."The unrest erupted on Friday,hours after it was announced that the price of gas would rise to 15,000 rialsper liter (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 liters, and to 30,000rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.It is a rise many consumers canill afford, given that Iran's economy has been battered since May of last year,when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclearagreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.Access to the internet wasrestricted a day after the demonstrations broke out.A policeman was shot in a clashwith "rioters" in the western city of Kermanhshah on Saturday anddied the following day, provincial police chief Ali Akbar Javidan said,according to IRNA state news agency.Several people were also woundedand dozens arrested in the demonstrations that saw motorists block highways andothers torch public property.Some of the worst violence seen sofar was in the central city of Sirjan, where acting governor MohammadMahmoudabadi said a civilian was killed and fuel stations were among the publicproperty attacked and damaged.