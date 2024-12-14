Syrians face grim prospect of never finding missing relatives

2024-12-14 21:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Daniel Hilton Sat, 12/14/2024 - 14:26

A week after Bashar al-Assad’s government was overthrown, one of Syria’s top human rights workers has a sobering message: 100,000 missing people are almost certainly dead.

Fadel Abdulghany, director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), has been working for years with a team of 21 people within Syria to record everyone who was detained or simply vanished without a trace.

As rebel forces bore down on Damascus, seizing city after city, the SNHR visited every prison and detention centre as they fell, documenting as many detainees freed from their cells as they could.

“Our records show that approximately 136,000 people were either being detained or had been forcibly disappeared by the Assad regime,” Abdulghany tells Middle East Eye.

The figure includes more than 5,000 children.

“But we have only recorded a maximum estimate of 31,000 people released over the past few days.”

The only conclusion, Abdulghany believes, is that most were killed under torture.

'Most of the bodies were tortured, it’s obvious' - Shahd Bou Hassoun, Syrian doctor

“There is no secret detention centre to be discovered. There are no secret floors under prisons, or heavy doors that haven’t been opened,” he says.

“When people share false information, it plays with the families of the victims.”

Sednaya, Syria’s most infamous prison, had a capacity of 10,000 people, Abdulghany says.

“But approximately 1,600 prisoners were released,” he adds, far fewer than has been reported on social media, where many Syrians get their news.

Tortured corpses

Nonetheless, Syrians scour prisons and hospitals for information on their missing relatives.

At Damascus’s al-Mujtahid hospital, people step out of the morgue with scarves clenched to their mouths. Bloodshot eyes look into the middle distance, their faces greying by the second.

Around 35 bodies were discovered in a hospital in the countryside outside the capital and brought here, where there is electricity and better facilities.

“They seemed to have all been in Sednaya because their clothes were the same as the prisoners held there,” says Shahd Bou Hassoun, a volunteer doctor at al-Mujtahid hospital.