Kurdish HDP party mulls pulling MPs from Turkish parliament

2019/11/18 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish parliament. Photo: Hurriyet Daily News
ANKARA,— A Kurdish opposition party is considering withdrawing lawmakers from Turkey’s parliament due to mounting pressure it is facing, and as an act of protest against the government’s decision to oust 24 of its mayors in the past three months.
Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, mayors and local officials will gather on Wednesday in Ankara to discuss the situation and make a decision on how to respond, HDP’s deputy chairman told reporters.
“We will continue our struggle against the removal of our mayors in every platform. One of the questions we will answer is whether to withdraw our deputies from the parliament,” Saruhan Oluc told a news conference in the parliament.
President Tayyip Erdogan and his government accuse the HDP of having links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, leading to prosecutions of thousands of its members and some leaders. The HDP denies such links.
The HDP mayors in the country’s majority-Kurdish southeast were removed in recent months over alleged terror links.
The former co-leaders of the HDP have both been jailed since 2016 on terrorism charges, with several other prominent members accused of supporting terrorism over what the government says are links to the PKK.
The moves against the HDP come amid a Turkish military offensive in neighboring Syria’s Kurdish region against the YPG Kurdish militia, which Ankara also accuses of ties to the PKK.
The HDP is the only party in the Turkish parliament that opposed the offensive in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), the Kurdish region in northeast Syria, that began on October 9, 2019.
The PKK took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of Kurds, to push for greater autonomy in Turkish Kurdistan for the Kurdish minority who make up around 22.5 million of the country’s 79-million population. More than 40,000 Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels, have been killed in the conflict.
A large Kurdish community in Turkey and worldwide openly sympathise with PKK rebels and Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK group in 1974 and currently serving a life sentence in Turkey, has a high symbolic value for most Kurds in Turkey and worldwide according to observers.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments
Loading...
ANKARA,— A Kurdish opposition party is considering withdrawing lawmakers from Turkey’s parliament due to mounting pressure it is facing, and as an act of protest against the government’s decision to oust 24 of its mayors in the past three months.
Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, mayors and local officials will gather on Wednesday in Ankara to discuss the situation and make a decision on how to respond, HDP’s deputy chairman told reporters.
“We will continue our struggle against the removal of our mayors in every platform. One of the questions we will answer is whether to withdraw our deputies from the parliament,” Saruhan Oluc told a news conference in the parliament.
President Tayyip Erdogan and his government accuse the HDP of having links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, leading to prosecutions of thousands of its members and some leaders. The HDP denies such links.
The HDP mayors in the country’s majority-Kurdish southeast were removed in recent months over alleged terror links.
The former co-leaders of the HDP have both been jailed since 2016 on terrorism charges, with several other prominent members accused of supporting terrorism over what the government says are links to the PKK.
The moves against the HDP come amid a Turkish military offensive in neighboring Syria’s Kurdish region against the YPG Kurdish militia, which Ankara also accuses of ties to the PKK.
The HDP is the only party in the Turkish parliament that opposed the offensive in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), the Kurdish region in northeast Syria, that began on October 9, 2019.
The PKK took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of Kurds, to push for greater autonomy in Turkish Kurdistan for the Kurdish minority who make up around 22.5 million of the country’s 79-million population. More than 40,000 Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels, have been killed in the conflict.
A large Kurdish community in Turkey and worldwide openly sympathise with PKK rebels and Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK group in 1974 and currently serving a life sentence in Turkey, has a high symbolic value for most Kurds in Turkey and worldwide according to observers.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | Reuters
Comments Comments
Loading...