Baghdad operations: in cooperation with the demonstrators were arrested gang tried to steal the Central Bank of Iraq

2019/11/18 | 17:25



Baghdad - INA







Baghdad Operations Command announced the arrest of a gang that tried to steal the Central Bank of Iraq, explaining that the arrest was carried out in cooperation with the demonstrators.







A statement issued by the leadership received by Iraqi news agency that with the cooperation and peaceful demonstrators was able to capture the operations of Baghdad commanders arrested a gang of ten defendants who tried to approach the Central Bank in order to steal and damage, after midnight Sunday.







He added that the defendants were referred to the investigation to receive their punishment according to the law.



















