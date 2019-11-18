عربي | كوردى


Trump says impeachment probe 'great fraud'

2019/11/18 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US President Donald Trump on Monday called the

impeachment probe against him "great fraud," accusing "fake news

media" of being behind it.In a post on his Twitter account, Trump hailed

the Republicans' "unity," saying: "Never has the Republican

Party been so united as it is now. 95% A.R.""This is a great fraud being played out

against the American people by the Fake News Media & their partner, the Do

Nothing Democrats. The rules are rigged by Pelosi & Schiff, but we are

winning, and we will win!"

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


