Trump says impeachment probe 'great fraud'

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US President Donald Trump on Monday called theimpeachment probe against him "great fraud," accusing "fake newsmedia" of being behind it.In a post on his Twitter account, Trump hailedthe Republicans' "unity," saying: "Never has the RepublicanParty been so united as it is now. 95% A.R.""This is a great fraud being played outagainst the American people by the Fake News Media & their partner, the DoNothing Democrats. The rules are rigged by Pelosi & Schiff, but we arewinning, and we will win!"