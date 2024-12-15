'Endless torture': Turkish inmate recalls hell of Syria jails

2024-12-15 11:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Finally home in Turkey, Mehmet Erturk cannot eat the bread his wife has made him. After 20 years jailed in Syria, half his teeth are missing and the other half are threatening to fall out.

"It was torture after torture," he told AFP, miming the truncheon blows to the mouth the guards would give him at a notorious Damascus prison known as the Palestine Branch, where he spent part of his time incarcerated.