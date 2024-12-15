Israel launches dozens of airstrikes on Syria despite rebel leader's peace pledge

2024-12-15 14:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Strikes follow statement by Israel’s defence minister that troops would remain on Mount Hermon for winter

Israel struck dozens of sites in Syria overnight with airstrikes, despite the Syrian rebel leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, saying his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group was not interested in conflict with Israel.

The latest airstrikes follow a statement by Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, that Israeli troops, who seized the Golan Heights buffer zone with Syria last week, would remain for the winter on Mount Hermon in positions they occupied last week.

