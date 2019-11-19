Home › INA › PM: The government program supports the rights of all Iraqis under the rule of law, security and order

PM: The government program supports the rights of all Iraqis under the rule of law, security and order

2019/11/19 | 00:25



Baghdad - INA







Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that the top priority of the government program is to protect the rights of all Iraqis under the rule of law, security and order.







The Prime Minister stressed that the government program was clear and specific in its objectives to fight terrorism, put weapons under state control, strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces and employ foreign relations with all neighboring countries, according to the participants and to serve security, stability and economic development.







The Prime Minister said in a speech at the University of Defense for Military Studies about the government program in achieving national security strategy, according to the statement that there is one country is Iraq and the people is the real army of the country and no choice but to support the armed forces, and cannot accept illegal entities or any weapons outside the legitimacy of the state .



















