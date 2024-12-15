A week after Assad's fall, Syria faced with brutal legacy

2024-12-15 16:00:32 - From: Al monitor

A week after a lightning offensive toppled longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, Syrians are only beginning to scratch the surface of the atrocities committed under his rule, as the country's new rulers seek to reassure the international community.

UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen arrived in Damascus on Sunday, his spokesperson said, declining to give details of his agenda.

Calm is slowly returning to the streets of the capital, with dozens of children streaming back to school on Sunday for the first time since Assad fled.