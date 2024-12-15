‘Celebrating the unknown’: Syrian Alawites fear for future under rebel rule

2024-12-15 17:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Minority Islamic sect associated with overthrown Assad regime waits to see how threats of revenge will play out

To prepare khubeiza, the leaves of the kale-like plant must be roughly chopped and sauteed with onions, garlic and a dash of salt. Folklore says that the recipe originated among the Alawite communities who lived in Syria’s mountainous coastline where the fibrous, wild-growing plant can be found in abundance. So poor were the Alawites during Ottoman times, the story goes, that the only food they could find to eat was khubeiza, which sprouts like a stubborn weed every spring.

When Hafez al-Assad, a member of the minority Islamic Alawite sect, seized the reins of power in 1971, he promised to lift the neglected community out of its poverty and end its hunger.

