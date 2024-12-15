After long wait, October salaries set for distribution

2024-12-15 17:55:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that salaries for Kurdish employees for October will be distributed on December 17.The KRG revealed in a statement, “Based on the decision made in the last cabinet meeting of the Kurdistan Region and on the recommendation of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, a Kurdish delegation visited Baghdad on Sunday, to discuss the issue of the region’s salaries with the federal Ministry of Finance.” The delegation is led by KRG Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab Nuri, an informed source told Shafaq News.The statement added, “The distribution of salaries for October will begin on Tuesday, December 17.” While expressing gratitude for the patience of Kurdistan Region employees, the government emphasized that it, “will not give up their rights in any way.”Public sector workers in the Kurdistan Region have faced mounting financial difficulties due to delays in salary payments, prompting escalating strikes in Sulaymaniyah province that have affected key sectors such as hospitals and schools.