Damascus students say 'finally feel free' after Assad's ouster

2024-12-15 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Hundreds of students at Damascus University trampled on a statue of one of Syria's former rulers on Sunday, expressing jubilation as they returned to class a week after rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad.

"The atmosphere is extraordinary. Everyone is happy -- look at how joyful people are," said medical student Rinad Abdallah, 18.

In front of her stood a large statue of Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria after seizing power in a bloodless military coup in 1970, vandalised and brought to the ground.