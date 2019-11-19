Anti-government demonstrations cripple major Iraqi port and oil field

2019/11/19 | 09:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
… in the southern province of Basra.
Demonstrators used the same tactics … the whole government resigned.
In Najaf, protesters blocked the road leading … government’s ...
BAGHDAD (AP) — An anti-government protester in Iraq was killed …
… in the southern province of Basra.
Demonstrators used the same tactics … the whole government resigned.
In Najaf, protesters blocked the road leading … government’s ...
BAGHDAD (AP) — An anti-government protester in Iraq was killed …