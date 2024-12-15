Yvette Cooper urged to end ‘cruel’ pause on Syrian asylum decisions

2024-12-15 21:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Asylum seekers say they are in limbo and charities have expressed ‘deep concern’ as claims paused after Assad regime’s fall

Syrian asylum seekers left in limbo after the home secretary said the government was pausing their claims have called the decision “cruel” and urged officials to resume processing their cases.

More than 700 refugee organisations, including Care4Calais and Refugee Action along with many UK-based Syrian groups, have expressed “deep concern and opposition” to the pause on the 6,500 claims currently in the system, the Independent has reported.

