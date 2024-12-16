Foreign countries intensify contact efforts with new Syria rulers

2024-12-16 03:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Foreign countries stepped up efforts Sunday to establish contacts with Syria's interim rulers, a week after Islamist-led rebels sent president Bashar al-Assad fleeing to Moscow, ending decades of brutal rule.

The United Nations special envoy for Syria was among those arriving in the Syrian capital.

"We need to see of course justice and accountability for crimes," Geir Pedersen said in Damascus. "And we need to make sure that that goes through a credible justice system, and that we don't see any revenge."