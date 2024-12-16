Middle East crisis live: Israeli government approves plans to extend occupation of Golan Heights

2024-12-16 11:20:08 - From: The Guardian

Government says it acted ‘in light of the war and new front facing Syria’ and has desire to double Israeli population in area

A war monitor group said early on Monday that Israeli strikes had targeted military sites in Syria’s coastal Tartus region, calling them “the heaviest strikes” in the area in more than a decade.

Benjamin Netanyahu has said he had a “very friendly, warm and important discussion” with Donald Trump over the weekend about his plans in Syria and efforts to secure the release of hostages in Gaza. In an address on Sunday night the prime minister said he spoke to Trump on Saturday adding: “We discussed the need to complete Israel’s victory and we spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages. “We will continue to act relentlessly to return home all of our hostages, the living and the deceased.” A Trump spokesperson on Sunday declined to give further details about the call.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed, including children, in an Israeli airstrike on a shelter for the displaced in Gaza’s Khan Younis school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians on Sunday, the Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said.

Syria’s de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed with the United Nations envoy for Syria the need to reconsider a roadmap outlined by the Security Council for the country in 2015, the Syrian ruling General Command said on Sunday.

Israel’s government approved a plan on Sunday to expand Israeli settlements on the Golan Heights it occupies, saying it had acted “in light of the war and the new front facing Syria” and out of a desire to double the Israeli population on the Golan. “Strengthening the Golan is strengthening the State of Israel, and it is especially important at this time. We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom, and settle in it,” Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement reported by Reuters.

Schools have reopened in Damascus as celebrations over Bashar al-Assad fleeing Syria continue.

