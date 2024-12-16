Middle East crisis live: Israel bombards Syrian coastal region; at least 12 Palestinians killed in strike on Gaza school

2024-12-16 13:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Israeli warplanes target areas said to contain military sites; children among dead in Israeli strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced Palestinians

Turkey on Monday denounced an Israeli plan to double the population living in the occupied and annexed Golan Heights as a bid to “expand its borders”, AFP reports.

“This decision is a new stage in Israel’s goal of expanding its borders through occupation,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, warning the plan would “seriously undermine” efforts to bring stability to neighbouring Syria after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

