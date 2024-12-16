Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › In Syria's Alawite area, joy at Assad fall but fear of Islamism

In Syria's Alawite area, joy at Assad fall but fear of Islamism

In Syria's Alawite area, joy at Assad fall but fear of Islamism
In Syria's Alawite area, joy at Assad fall but fear of Islamism
2024-12-16 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

In the Assad clan's former heartland of Latakia, many in the toppled president's Alawite minority are relieved that his iron-clad rule has come to an end.

But they fear marginalisation -- and even worse, reprisals -- from the Islamist-led rebels who overthrew him.

The alliance spearheaded by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which seized Damascus and ousted Bashar al-Assad on December 8 after a lightning offensive, has sought to reassure minority communities in the Sunni Muslim majority country.

Continue following on Al monitor