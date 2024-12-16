Middle East crisis live: Germany urges Israel to abandon plan for more Golan Heights settlements

2024-12-16 16:00:04 - From: The Guardian

‘Area controlled by Israel belongs to Syria and Israel is therefore an occupying power’, says German foreign ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner

Syria’s Kurds, who run a semi-autonomous administration in the north-east, called on Monday for an end to all fighting in the country and extended a hand to the new authorities in Damascus, Reuters reports.

In a statement at a press conference in Raqa, the Kurdish administration called for “a stop to military operations over the entire Syrian territory in order to begin a constructive, comprehensive national dialogue”, more than a week after Islamist-led rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad’s government.

