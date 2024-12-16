Israeli strikes leave Syrian ammo dump a smoking ruin

2024-12-16 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A Syrian bunker complex outside the port of Tartus was ablaze and rocked by explosions Monday just hours after what a war monitor and locals said was an intense wave of Israeli air strikes.

Even after the strikes ended, blasts continued to erupt in a valley outside the village of Bmalkah, a Christian community in the hills behind the city, which is home to Russia's naval base in Syria.

Israeli planes launched "the heaviest strikes in Syria's coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012" overnight, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.