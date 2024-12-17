Inside the Russian airbase in Syria where troops form fragile truce with rebels they once bombed

2024-12-17 00:00:05 - From: The Guardian

HTS fighters guard the gates of Khmeimim airbase as Syrian leaders take a pragmatic approach to relations with foreign powers – including Russia

Standing at the gates of the Khmeimim airbase, a fighter from the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) eyed a pink vape being puffed on by a Russian soldier. Catching his gaze, the soldier offered it to him. The bearded fighter took a drag and shrugged, giving a thumbs up to the Russian soldier, who let him keep it.

Just over a week ago, Russian jets taking off from Khmeimim airbase were heading to northern Syria to drop bombs on rebel groups. This week, Russians are negotiating with the same factions, now in control of the country after their 12-day lightning offensive that toppled the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

Continue reading...