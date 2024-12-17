Christians in Aleppo face uncertainty after fall of Assad

2024-12-17 01:00:05 - From: France 24

On Sunday, many Christians across Syria attended mass for the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. In Aleppo, only 10% of the city's pre-war Christian population is thought to remain. Since capturing the city, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has reached out twice to representatives of minority groups to insist they'll be protected. But as FRANCE 24's team on the ground found out, some members of the Christian community aren't convinced.