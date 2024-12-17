KDP, PUK hold talks on forming new KRG

2024-12-17 12:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), held a meeting in Erbil to discuss the formation of the new Regional Government (KRG) following the parliamentary elections held in October.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that “the PUK delegation was led by Qubad Talabani and the KDP delegation was headed by Hoshyar Zebari.”

This was the second meeting between the two parties, following their first official meeting in Al-Sulaymaniyah in November, aimed at discussing the formation of the new Regional Government.

The recent Kurdish parliamentary elections resulted in the KDP winning the most seats with 39, followed by the PUK with 23 seats. The New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM) came in third with 15 seats, the Kurdistan Islamic Union secured seven seats, the Movement for Change (Gorran) obtained four seats, the Justice Group (Komal) got three seats, the People's Front won two seats, and the Kurdistan Coalition and the Kurdistan Islamic Group each secured one seat.