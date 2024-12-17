Kurdish President Barzani meets Global Coalition Commander: Cooperation key to Iraq’s security

2024-12-17 13:35:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani received Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy, Commander ofthe Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

According to a statement from theKurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting, attended by the Minister of PeshmergaAffairs, discussed the latest security developments in Iraq and Syria andemphasized the need to enhance cooperation between the Peshmerga forces, theIraqi army, and the Global Coalition.

During the meeting, Barzani stressedthe importance of ongoing Global Coalition support for Iraq, praising jointcoordination with allies in confronting terrorism. “Continued cooperation amongall parties is key to strengthening security in Iraq,” he explained.

For his part, Leahy commended theKurdistan Region and Peshmerga forces for their role in “combating terrorism”and reaffirmed the Coalition's commitment to “supporting Iraq and the KurdistanRegion to maintain peace, stability, and eliminate the ISIS threat."

The meeting also highlighted theneed for continued joint coordination and consultation to ensure stability,address current security challenges in the region, and discuss other issues ofmutual interest.