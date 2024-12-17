Pope says he was almost assassinated in 2021 but British intelligence foiled plot

2024-12-17 16:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Excerpts from Francis’s autobiography say British intelligence and Iraqi police foiled two suicide bomb plots

Pope Francis has said he escaped a double suicide bombing during a visit to Iraq three years ago after the attempts on his life were foiled by British intelligence and Iraqi police.

Francis made the revelation in his upcoming autobiography, Spera (Hope), excerpts of which were shared with Corriere della Sera on Tuesday, the pontiff’s 88th birthday.

