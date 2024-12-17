UN envoy to Syria warns 'conflict has not ended yet'

2024-12-17 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's "conflict has not ended yet," even after the departure of former president Bashar al-Assad, the UN's envoy to the country warned Tuesday, highlighting clashes between Turkish-backed and Kurdish groups in the north.

"There have been significant hostilities in the last two weeks, before a ceasefire was brokered... A five-day ceasefire has now expired and I am seriously concerned about reports of military escalation," said Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy for Syria.

"Such an escalation could be catastrophic."