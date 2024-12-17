Turkey seeks Saudi Arabia and UAE support for new Syria

Turkey seeks Saudi Arabia and UAE support for new Syria Ragip Soylu Tue, 12/17/2024 - 14:20

The dramatic collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria within just 11 days shocked the world and positioned Turkey as a key player in shaping the country's future.



However, Turkish officials in Ankara remain cautious. They are determined not to repeat the mistakes made during the Arab Spring of the 2010s, which engulfed the region in chaos.

They also recognise the need for support from regional allies and western powers to stabilise Syria, a nation of 20 million people. Ankara has not forgotten the risks of the past, such as Syria potentially devolving into a fragmented state like Libya, where warring factions divided the country, or following the path of Egypt, where a brief democratic experiment was crushed by a military coup within a year.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for example, seeks to engage Gulf nations - who have been wary of movements like the Muslim Brotherhood - to secure their long-term support for Syria’s future.



“The president believes the concerns raised by Saudi Arabia and particularly the United Arab Emirates should be heard, and their advice valued in Syria,” a source familiar with the government’s thinking told Middle East Eye.

'No one knows HTS better than Turkey'

Erdogan is scheduled to attend a summit in Cairo on Thursday, where he is expected to discuss the new Syrian government with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Sisi, known for his opposition to Islamist groups, shares concerns about the rise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Damascus, once the epicentre of Arab nationalism.

But Ankara’s ambitions go beyond mere dialogue. They encompass intricate geopolitical dynamics intertwined with real-world issues that will shape the agenda of Syria’s new government.



Although Turkey has long denied direct support for HTS - a former al-Qaeda affiliate that defeated Assad’s forces and seized Damascus - it does not hide its influence over the group.



Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remarked on Turkish television: “No one knows this group better than Turkey.”

Erdogan has reportedly pledged military and logistical support to HTS in its bid to stabilise the country.



Since then, Fidan has coordinated with several regional and international actors, including the Arab Contact Group, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the European Union, during a summit in Aqaba, Jordan.

The summit’s communique called for an inclusive, non-sectarian, and representative government in Syria, established through a transparent process. It also emphasised respect for women’s and minority rights and envisaged Syria coexisting harmoniously with its neighbours.

A neutral Syria

But what specific demands has Turkey made of these countries?

“We have yet to express any concrete expectations from regional countries,” a Turkish official told MEE, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One message Ankara continues to stress is its desire for a neutral Syria.

'We do not want Iranian domination in the region, nor do we want Turkish domination' - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

“Our wish is the emergence of a Syria that does not pose a threat to other countries - especially in terms of terrorism,” Fidan said

Turkish officials emphasise that Syria should pose no threat to any country, including both Israel and Iran.

Ankara has specifically called on Israel to halt its air strikes on former Assad military sites and defensive positions, condemning Israeli incursions that have advanced closer to Damascus.

Another key goal for Turkish officials is the establishment of a new regional order.

“We do not want Iranian domination in the region, nor do we want Turkish domination,” Fidan said on Friday.

“Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and others must come together within a culture of cooperation and respect for each other’s borders and sovereign rights. Beyond just respect, we must commit to protecting one another. Otherwise, external hegemons will intervene, exploit regional polarisation, and cause long-term, bloody, and costly conflicts.”



Turkey’s overtures toward the UAE have already prompted a shift in rhetoric from Gulf leaders, who previously supported Assad’s return to the Arab League.

Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an academic with close ties to UAE rulers, recently changed his tone following direct UAE engagement with the HTS-led government, saying that Abu Dhabi would be at the forefront of countries investing in Syria’s economy.

What role for Russia?

Turkish officials understand that any reconstruction effort in Syria will require funding from Gulf nations, such as the UAE, and western powers, such as the European Union.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during a visit to Ankara on Tuesday, announced that Brussels would increase its engagement in Syria’s early recovery efforts. These would include essential services like electricity, water, and infrastructure.

“We have launched a humanitarian air bridge, and the first supplies are expected to arrive this week,” she said, signalling that the EU is open to potential reconstruction efforts in Syria - a prospect welcomed by Turkish officials.



However, the elephant in the room remains Russia, which maintains two military bases in Syria. Some EU member states have demanded that Russia withdraw from Syria before they commit to supporting the new administration.



Moscow, which has backed Assad since 2015 through air strikes against opposition forces, is reportedly in negotiations with HTS officials regarding the future of its military presence.

One key incentive for HTS is the possibility of being removed from the UN Security Council’s terrorism list, where Russia holds veto power.



Ankara hopes that both Russia and Iran will recognise the HTS-led administration, reopen their embassies in Damascus, and contribute to stabilization efforts.







