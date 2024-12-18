Middle East crisis live: hopes for Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal rise as officials express cautious optimism

2024-12-18 11:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Israel will remain on the strategic Mount Hermon site on the Syrian border until another arrangement is found, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Israeli troops occupied Mount Hermon when they moved into a demilitarised zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government earlier this month.

We are holding this assessment in order to decide on the deployment of the IDF in this important place until another arrangement is found that ensures Israel’s security.

