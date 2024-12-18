Syrians face horror, fearing loved ones may be in mass graves

2024-12-18 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

After losing hope of finding his two brothers among those freed from Syrian jails, Ziad Alaywi was filled with dread, knowing there was only one place they were likely to be: a mass grave.

"We want to know where our children are, our brothers," said the 55-year-old standing by a deep trench near Najha, southeast of Damascus.

"Were they killed? Are they buried here?" he asked, pointing to the ditch, one of several believed to hold the bodies of prisoners tortured to death.

International organisations have called these acts "crimes against humanity".