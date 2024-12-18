Syria will establish strategic relations with Turkey, says HTS leader

2024-12-18 17:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

Ragip Soylu Wed, 12/18/2024 - 11:43

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told a Turkish newspaper on Wednesday that Syria would develop a strategic relationship with Turkey going forward.

Sharaa, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed Jolani, said the Syrians who sought refuge in Turkey had been treated better there than anywhere else.

”I hope Syria does not forget this kindness," the HTS leader told Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

"There will be strategic relations. Turkey has many priorities in the reconstruction of the new Syrian state," he added.

“There will also be mutual commercial relations. We trust Turkey when it comes to transferring its experience in economic development to Syria.”

Sharaa added that the success of the revolution in Syria was also a cause for celebration for the Turkish people.

“This victory is not only the victory of the Syrian people but also of the Turkish people,” he said.

Turkey hosts nearly three million Syrian refugees, but Turkish officials say the total number of Syrians who have stayed in the country at some point is closer to five million.

Ankara believes the new Syrian government must engage with all regional countries, including those in the Gulf, where suspicion of Islamic-oriented movements runs high.

When asked whether he intended to spread the revolution to other Islamic countries, Sharaa said his movement has no right to interfere in the affairs of other nations.



“We have no intention of taking on tasks beyond our capacity, such as solving all the problems of the Islamic world, which would divert us from our primary responsibility to our own people,” he said.

”We will strive to establish and develop relations with all countries in a way that benefits our nation.”





