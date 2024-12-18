Bitget Makes Debut in Saudi Arabia at ETH Riyadh, Accelerating Blockchain Innovation in the Region

2024-12-18 21:30:44 - From: Bitget

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company made its first-ever appearance in Saudi Arabia at the ETH Riyadh event. As one of the key sponsors of this prestigious gathering, Bitget showcased its commitment to fostering blockchain innovation in the Kingdom and beyond. The event, which took place from Dec 1st to Dec 3rd, provided a platform for Bitget to engage with a diverse audience, including blockchain enthusiasts, innovators, and thought leaders.

ETH Riyadh, the region's foremost Ethereum-focused event, welcomed experts from across the blockchain industry to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and future possibilities in Web3 technology. Bitget's presence at the event marked a significant milestone for the exchange, as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The event served as an ideal venue for Bitget to connect with like-minded innovators and present its vision for the future of blockchain.

Bitget’s Vice President of Growth, Shun, delivered an insightful speech on the evolving landscape of blockchain and the critical role of Web3 technology in shaping the future of digital finance.

In addition to its participation in ETH Riyadh, Bitget held an exclusive private event tailored for key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the Arab region. This intimate gathering, designed to foster meaningful engagement, featured a thrilling Safari adventure followed by a networking dinner, offering attendees a chance to connect in a relaxed yet inspiring setting. The event was a testament to Bitget’s commitment to nurturing relationships with regional influencers, creating valuable dialogue about the future of blockchain technology and its impact on the region’s digital economy.

Bitget is excited to be a part of the dynamic blockchain ecosystem in the region, said Shun, VP of Growth at Bitget. "By participating in ETH Riyadh and hosting our exclusive event, we are deepening our connections with the local blockchain community, " he added.

Bitget's strategic presence in Riyadh shows its commitment to furthering the adoption of blockchain technology across the MENA region. Saudi Arabia, with its forward-looking Vision 2030 initiative and rapidly growing tech ecosystem, presents a unique opportunity for Bitget to collaborate with local stakeholders and contribute to the development of the Kingdom's blockchain landscape. Through continued investments in education, partnerships, and local engagement, Bitget aims to play a pivotal role in accelerating the region’s digital transformation.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavu?o?lu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümü? (Boxing gold medalist) and ?lkin Ayd?n (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com