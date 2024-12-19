2024-12-19 04:20:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce's Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), organized a two-day workshop in Baghdad to explore best practices in financial modeling for energy production projects. Key attendees included Dr. Abdul Hamza Hadi, ministry advisor, and specialized staff from various departments and companies. […]

The post Workshop on Financial Modeling for Energy Projects in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.