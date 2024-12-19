Iraq News Now

Turkish FM rejects Trump claim of Ankara 'takeover' in Syria

2024-12-19

Turkey on Wednesday rejected US President-elect Donald Trump's claim that the rebel ouster of Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad was an "unfriendly takeover" by Ankara.

"We wouldn't call it a takeover, because it would be a grave mistake to present what's been happening in Syria" in those terms, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told broadcaster Al Jazeera in an interview.

"For Syrian people, it is not a takeover. I think if there is any takeover, it's the will of the Syrian people which is taking over now."

