Turkey says 200 Syrians returned to area cleared of Kurds

2019/11/22 | 15:00



ISTANBUL,— Turkey’s defence ministry said Thursday that around 200 Syrians had returned to “their homes” after its offensive against Kurdish forces in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) last month, with another 300 on the way.



“Close to 200 of our Syrian brothers who had fled the (Kurdish militant) PKK/YPG… have voluntarily and safely returned to their homes and lands,” the defence ministry said in a statement.



Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in October 2019, aimed at pushing Kurdish YPG forces, the de facto army of the autonomous Kurdish region, out of a wide area east of the Euphrates river and creating a zone to which refugees could return.























The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said more than 300,000 civilians, mostly Kurds, had been displaced by the assault, calling it one of the largest upheavals since Syria’s civil war began in 2011.



The defence ministry said the families had taken refuge in Jarablus, a Syrian town to the west of the Euphrates that was brought under Turkish control during an operation in 2016.



“It is expected that with the reestablishment of peace and security in the Peace Spring operation area, the returns will continue,” the ministry said.



“Within that framework, 70 families consisting of 295 people have taken the road from Jarablus to return to the Tal Abyad area.”



Turkey plans to resettle 1 million refugees in Kurdish northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said in September 2019. “Our goal is for at least one million of our Syrian brothers to return to the safe zone we will form along our 450 km border,” Erdogan said.



The Kurds argue that Turkey’s goal of a “safe zone” is to weaken the Kurdish presence in Syrian Kurdistan by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Islamic Sunni Arab refugees.



Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



