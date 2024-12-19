Starmer to be grilled on economy and public services as No 10 firms up Trump links – UK politics live
2024-12-19 13:20:13 - From: The Guardian
Prime minister to be questioned for first time by liaison committee as No 10 says he spoke to Trump on the phone on Wednesday
Keir Starmer has met the Sultan of Brunei at Downing Street, PA Media reports. PA says:
The prime minister greeted Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at the door of No 10.
They then held a meeting in the White Room.
Jonathan Reynolds, the business secretary, on the future of Harland and Wolff
Luke Pollard, a defence minister, on Ukraine
Anneliese Dodds, the international development minister, on SyriaContinue reading...