Syrian regime's atrocities 'have been documented all along', war crimes investigator says

2024-12-19 15:00:05 - From: France 24

UN investigators, who have been collecting evidence of the Syrian regime's crimes for years, say the fall of Assad offers a seminal opportunity to gather first-hand evidence. FRANCE 24's Charlotte Hughes reports. Sharon Gaffney speaks to Janine Di Giovanni, executive director of The Reckoning Project. She says that the atrocities committed by the Assad regime have been documented extensively since the start of the war in 2011 and that there is plenty of evidence against the perpetrators.